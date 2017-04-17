Ashland to buy Pharmachem for $660 mi...

Ashland to buy Pharmachem for $660 million

Ashland has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based Pharmachem Laboratories, a manufacturer of supplements and specialty ingredients for the wellness and personal care industries, for $660 million in cash. The deal will deepen Ashland's move into consumer markets and shrink the industrial portion of its business.

