AkzoNobel plans to spin off Specialty Chemicals unit
Industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel said Wednesday it plans to spin off its Specialty Chemicals unit within 12 months to boost growth and reward its shareholders. The shake-up at the Dutch multinational comes after it recently rejected two unsolicited takeover bids by American rival PPG Industries.
