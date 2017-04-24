Akzo to Consider PPG's Third, 'Last...

Coatings manufacturer PPG Industries has made a third attempt to combine with AkzoNobel , and for the first time, the Dutch company has said it will consider the offer. PPG submitted its latest proposal - which it called "one last invitation" to AkzoNobel's boards to reconsider their stance on the merger idea - early Monday and, in a break with its previous, private approach, published the entire letter on its website.

