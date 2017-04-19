Akzo Nobel unveils plan to separate chemicals arm, pay special dividend
Akzo Nobel , the Dutch paint maker struggling to avoid a 24.6 billion euro takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc , on Wednesday outlined a plan to instead separate its chemicals arm and pay shareholders 1.6 billion euros in extra dividends. In a statement, the company said it would sell or list the division, which accounts for about a third of sales and profits, within 12 months.
