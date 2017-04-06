Ajinomoto Althea Bolsters Regulatory Affairs Team

Ajinomoto Althea has appointed Lori McDonald as vice president of compliance to support and lead the company's regulatory operations as it continues to grow rapidly, driven by biotech companies outsourcing aseptic fill and finish parenteral manufacturing for clinical through commercial programs. Althea says its business has grown 25% annually since its acquisition by Ajinomoto in 2013.

