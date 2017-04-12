Activist Elliott attempting to oust Akzo chairman

Elliott Management Corp. has informed Akzo Nobel NV that it plans to call a shareholder meeting to try to oust the chairman of the company's supervisory board, ratcheting up the pressure on the paint giant to engage in sale talks. The activist investor is leading a group of shareholders who collectively own more than 10% of the Dutch company, giving the investors the ability to call an extraordinary general meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.