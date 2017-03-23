Will The Dow/DuPont Merger Close In Q2?
There is still approval from the U.S. and other jurisdictions to obtain, but this E.U. approval has been the biggest hurdle, and shareholders can now see light at the end of the tunnel. The competitive environment for the merged agricultural business will be different than expected at the time the merger was announced, due to radical industry consolidation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC