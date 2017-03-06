What's driving Exxon's big Gulf Coast...

What's driving Exxon's big Gulf Coast investments?

13 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Exxon Mobil announced plans on Monday to invest $20 billion over the next decade in 11 petrochemical and oil refining plants in Texas and Louisiana, billing the investment as part of a Gulf-Coast manufacturing renaissance that would bring thousands of jobs to the region and fill state coffers with tax revenues. "Exxon Mobil is building a manufacturing powerhouse along the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Exxon CEO Darren Woods , according to Reuters.

