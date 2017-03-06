Weekly Analysts' Ratings Updates for ...

Weekly Analysts' Ratings Updates for Sherwin-Williams

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sherwin-Williams in the last few weeks: 3/2/2017 - Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.

