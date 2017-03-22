UPDATE 1-Putin says no politics behin...

UPDATE 1-Putin says no politics behind Nord Stream gas pipeline expansion

Read more: Reuters

MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was purely economic and not directed against other countries, as he met the head of German chemicals group BASF, a potential partner in the project. Moscow wants to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline, which runs on the Baltic seabed to Germany, in order to bypass Ukraine, a transit route for Russian gas to Europe.

