U.S. diplomats told to avoid 'eye contact' with Rex Tillerson
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has gained a reputation for being rather reclusive in his role as the nation's new top diplomat - and a report suggests he might even have trouble looking people in the eye. The former Exxon Mobil executive has mostly remained below the radar since Inauguration Day, making few public appearances and drawing ire for choosing to travel without a press pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC