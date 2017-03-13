Trump seeks input from U.S. energy co...

Trump seeks input from U.S. energy companies on Paris climate pact

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal. The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the subject, said many of the companies reached by the administration had said they would prefer the United States remain in the pact, but would also support reducing the U.S. commitments in the deal.

