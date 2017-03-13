Tillerson finally speaks: 'The threat...

Tillerson finally speaks: 'The threat of North Korea is imminent'

15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in his first sit-down interview since assuming his role as the nation's top diplomat, addressed a number of pressing issues regarding the US' role in the global order, the Korean peninsula, the precarious situation with North Korea, the US-China alliance, and his relationship with the press. He also believes that based on recent actions taken by North Korea, the nation is "an imminent threat" that China needs to work with the US to combat.

