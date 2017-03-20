The Valspar Corp to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for The Valspar Corp in a research report issued on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.
