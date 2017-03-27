Texas judge orders Exxon Mobil case t...

Texas judge orders Exxon Mobil case transferred to New York

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A federal judge in Texas has ordered a case involving Exxon Mobil and the attorneys general of Massachusetts and New York be transferred from Texas to a federal court in New York. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, both Democrats, are investigating whether Exxon misled investors and the public about the risks that climate change posed for the oil and gas giant.

