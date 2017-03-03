TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) to Pos...

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.14)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. - Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. raised their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the firm will post earnings of per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of .

Chicago, IL

