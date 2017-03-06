Sino-Japanese JV wins contract for Abu Dhabi solar power plant

The special-purpose company - owned by Marubeni , JinkoSolar and Adwea with a 60 per cent stake - will construct, own, operate and maintain the PV plant. Marubeni Corporation , a leading developer and operator of international power projects, said its joint venture with China's JinkoSolar Holding, has won a contract to develop a major photovoltaic power plant near the town of Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

