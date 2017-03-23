Scotts backs $10 million prize for top anti-algae idea
Toledo's 2014 water crisis caused by a toxic-algae bloom in Lake Erie prompted the Everglades Foundation to fast-track the rollout of its George Barley Water Prize - $10 million to the team with the best idea for removing excess phosphorus, the nutrient that toxic algae feed on, from water. "What spurred us to move quicker was what happened in Toledo," said Eric Eikenberg, chief executive of the Everglades Foundation, referring to the shutdown of the drinking-water system there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC