Scotts backs $10 million prize for to...

Scotts backs $10 million prize for top anti-algae idea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Toledo's 2014 water crisis caused by a toxic-algae bloom in Lake Erie prompted the Everglades Foundation to fast-track the rollout of its George Barley Water Prize - $10 million to the team with the best idea for removing excess phosphorus, the nutrient that toxic algae feed on, from water. "What spurred us to move quicker was what happened in Toledo," said Eric Eikenberg, chief executive of the Everglades Foundation, referring to the shutdown of the drinking-water system there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC