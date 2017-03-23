Scotts backs $10 million prize for top anti-algae idea

Toledo's 2014 water crisis caused by a toxic-algae bloom in Lake Erie prompted the Everglades Foundation to fast-track the rollout of its George Barley Water Prize - $10 million to the team with the best idea for removing excess phosphorus, the nutrient that toxic algae feed on, from water. "What spurred us to move quicker was what happened in Toledo," said Eric Eikenberg, chief executive of the Everglades Foundation, referring to the shutdown of the drinking-water system there.

