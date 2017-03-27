Scholars preferred as outside directors amid bribery scandal: data

South Korea's major business groups prefer scholars to retired government officials as outside directors, data showed Thursday, as local companies move to cope with alleged bribery involving former President Park Geun-hye and some conglomerates. As many as 57 out of 126 outside directors appointed by the country's 10 biggest conglomerates this year were professors, according to the data by market researcher Chaebul.com.

