Samsung Group boss earned US$1 million at flagship in first quarter, shows first disclosure
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it paid Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of Samsung Group , 1.135 billion won in the fourth quarter of 2016, disclosing his compensation for the first time. FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee arrives at the office of the independent counsel team in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2017.
