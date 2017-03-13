Regulation of Monsanto Herbicide Call...

Regulation of Monsanto Herbicide Called Into Question

13 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

The European Chemicals Agency on Wednesday said glyphosate, the key chemical in Monsanto Co.' s flagship herbicide, doesn't cause cancer, but the agricultural giant is facing new questions in the U.S. over the safety of the weedkiller.

Chicago, IL

