REFILE-UPDATE 3-Other Akzo shareholders also want talks with PPG - Elliott Advisors
But Elliott said it commissioned London-based shareholders' advisory firm Boudicca Proxy to poll 300 institutional investors, around half of Akzo's total shareholder base, on whether they thought Akzo should talk with PPG. Half of those investors responded - accounting for about 24.6 percent of Akzo's outstanding share capital - and virtually all wanted Akzo to open talks, Elliott said in a statement.
