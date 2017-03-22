PPG's Second Offer to AkzoNobel Declined

Dutch coatings firm AkzoNobel has declined a second "unsolicited proposal" from PPG Industries , the world's largest coatings manufacturer. PPG's first offer came March 8, and after Bloomberg reported late Monday that PPG was readying another offer to buy AkzoNobel outright, AkzoNobel issued a press release early Wednesday announcing it had rejected the new proposal.

