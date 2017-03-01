PotashCorp matches funds for Telemiracle

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. helped the Kinsmen TeleA miracle 39 make a miracle with a $250,000 matching gift donation to the Kinsmen Foundation. The company's matching gift challenge took place live on-air during the annual 20-hour telethon.

