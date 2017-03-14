Ny Ag: Tillerson used 'Wayne Tracker'...

Ny Ag: Tillerson used 'Wayne Tracker' email at Exxon

The New York attorney general has accused Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of using the pseudonym "Wayne Tracker" to send emails related to climate change while serving as CEO of Exxon Mobil. The office of Eric Schneiderman revealed the unorthodox arrangement in a letter sent to a New York state judge on Monday that also accused Exxon of failing to produce documents related to an investigation into whether the company misled investors over climate change.

