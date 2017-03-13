Norwalk, Danbury corporations lauded for ethics
GE Capital volunteering in September 2013 in Danbury, Conn. On March 13, 2017, the Ethisphere Institute included General Electric on its annual list of the world's most ethical companies analyzing citizenship and ethics among other criteria, with Xerox and Praxair also making the list among major employers in southwestern Connecticut.
