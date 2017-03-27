Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division. Soliman succeeds Norman M. Steinberg, who held the position since 2009.
