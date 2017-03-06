New Exxon chief enters the market, ca...

New Exxon chief enters the market, cautiously

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Darren Woods, the new CEO of Exxon Mobil, is a veteran of the more cautious refining side of the oil business who is likely to focus relentlessly on controlling costs. Woods may take a more hesitant approach to deal-making than his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, who hailed from the more swashbuckling exploration side and famously did business with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

