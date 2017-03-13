Monsanto accused of ghostwriting pape...

Monsanto accused of ghostwriting papers on Roundup cancer risk

Monsanto is accused in court documents of ghostwriting scientific literature that led the EPA to conclude a key chemical in its Roundup weed killer should not be classified as carcinogenic. A group suing the company on behalf of farmers and others who claim exposure to glyphosate caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma allege in a court filing which had been partially redacted that the EPA "may be unaware of Monsanto's deceptive authorship practice."

