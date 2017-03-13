Man sues after e-cig explodes in pocket, shooting flames down pants
NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Monmouth County couple is suing vaping business over an e-cigarette that exploded in the man's pants and allegedly changed his life, according to court documents. The lawsuit, filed by William and Kathleen Barrese in Middlesex County Superior Court on March 6, claims the incident last year left William emotionally scarred for life and his leg severely charred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC