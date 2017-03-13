Man sues after e-cig explodes in pocket, shooting flames down pants

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A Monmouth County couple is suing vaping business over an e-cigarette that exploded in the man's pants and allegedly changed his life, according to court documents. The lawsuit, filed by William and Kathleen Barrese in Middlesex County Superior Court on March 6, claims the incident last year left William emotionally scarred for life and his leg severely charred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.