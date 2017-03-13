J&J and Bayer's Xarel to cuts recurrence of dangerous blood clots in study
WASHINGTON: Longer-term use of the oral blood thinner Xarelto significantly cut the risk of recurrence of potentially life-threatening blood clots with no additional major bleeding compared with low-dose aspirin in patients at elevated risk, according to data presented on Saturday. Researchers said the results could change treatment of patients who have suffered dangerous blood clots known as venous thromboembolisms .
