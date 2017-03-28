Insider Selling: KMG Chemicals, Inc. ...

Insider Selling: KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Major Shareholder Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

1 hr ago

KMG Chemicals, Inc. major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $255,360.00.

