Indian shares reverse gains as investors book profit

Indian shares retreated from near two-year highs to end lower on Thursday as investors booked profit in pharmaceutical and realty stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and DLF Ltd. The broader NSE index closed down 0.51 percent at 8,899.75 after rising as much as 0.52 percent earlier in the session to 8,992.50, its highest since March 2015 and on the verge of surpassing a key psychological level of 9,000. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.5 percent lower at 28,839.79 after gaining as much as 0.56 percent to its highest since March 2015.

