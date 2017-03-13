IBM Announces 2,000 New Jobs for Vets...

IBM Announces 2,000 New Jobs for Vets in Effort to Woo White House

14 hrs ago

IBM is the latest company to roll out a jobs announcement in an effort to impress the Trump administration. The company announced plans to hire 2,000 U.S. veterans over the next four years at the White House on Friday, March 17, during a meeting between President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding workforce development and vocational training.

Chicago, IL

