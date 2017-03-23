Hong Kong's Q1 M&A deals shrink on China's controls

First-quarter mergers and acquisitions fell, while the average deal size shrank by 10 per cent, Thomson Reuters data showed. Hong Kong's first-quarter mergers and acquisitions declined by 18.7 per cent to US$33.7 billion, according to data by Thomson Reuters, as China's capital control measures deterred offshore purchases, taking their toll on deal-making among the city's bankers.

