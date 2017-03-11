Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is...

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is Gabelli Funds LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period.

