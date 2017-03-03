H.B. Fuller Announces Price Increase on Adhesives Sold in North America

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 03, 2017 -- H.B. Fuller Company announced today that, effective April 3, 2017, or as contracts allow, the North America Adhesives group of H.B. Fuller will increase the price for adhesives between 5 percent and 8 percent. These increases affect products sold for the following applications in the U.S. and Canada, including but not limited to: packaging, paper converting, flexible packaging, specialty coatings, construction and assembly products, hygiene, window, glass fiber and textile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.