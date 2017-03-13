Fight to Preserve Funding for Great Lakes Restoration
Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins and other local leaders met at Buffalo Riverkeeper on Monday afternoon to advocate for investments into the restoration of the Great Lakes. President Trump's budget blueprint is considering cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency budget which includes a 97% cut toe the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
