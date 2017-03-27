Exxon to sell its Norway-operated oil...

Exxon to sell its Norway-operated oilfields

7 hrs ago

Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday. The deal involves a transfer of about 300 staff and means that the world's largest listed oil firm will no longer operate producing fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Chicago, IL

