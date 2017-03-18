Exxon: NY Attorney General Concocted ...

Exxon: NY Attorney General Concocted Email Scandal For 'Publicity'

ExxonMobil blasted New York's attorney general for being behind a years-long probe into the company apparently based on a phony email scandal. The company's legal representatives accused Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, of manufacturing an email scandal involving now-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to provide a rationale for his investigation, according to court documents filed Thursday in New York.

