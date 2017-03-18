Exxon: NY Attorney General Concocted Email Scandal For 'Publicity'
ExxonMobil blasted New York's attorney general for being behind a years-long probe into the company apparently based on a phony email scandal. The company's legal representatives accused Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, of manufacturing an email scandal involving now-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to provide a rationale for his investigation, according to court documents filed Thursday in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC