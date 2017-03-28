Exxon Mobil Urges Trump to Stay in Pa...

Exxon Mobil Urges Trump to Stay in Paris Climate Accord

Energy giant Exxon Mobil has asked the Trump administration not to scrap US participation in the landmark Paris climate agreement, running counter to White House moves on carbon emissions. The news came as President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a new executive order that could roll back some of the previous Democratic administration's policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

