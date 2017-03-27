Exxon Makes A Smart Play By Expanding Papua New Guinea Upside
All about supplying vast, low cost gas supplies to support expanding LNG production at the Exxon-operated PNG LNG plant. With large stakes across several major gas fields and a 33.2% interest in the PNG LNG plant, Exxon Mobil's Papua New Guinea division holds plenty of upside.
