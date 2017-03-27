EPA won't ban pesticide chlorpyrifos; is it safe?

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt denied a petition Wednesday requesting that the agency ban the use of the chlorpyrifos on all United States food crops. Chlorpyrifos, a product of Dow Agrosciences, is an insecticide proved effective against mosquitoes, cockroaches and fire ants that has been registered for use in the U.S. since 1965.

