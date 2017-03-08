Dutch Paint Maker Rebuffs PPGa s $22B Offer
PPG Industries is continuing to pursue Akzo Nobel even though the Dutch maker of Dulux paint rejected its unsolicited $22 billion takeover bid as inadequate. A merger would combine together two manufacturers of products ranging from protective coatings for iPhones to industrial paints and table salt.
