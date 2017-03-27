DuPont to get $1.6 bln in asset swap deal with FMC Corp

DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion. DuPont's $130 billion merger with Dow Chemical Co, which was expected to close in the first half of 2017, is now expected to close between Aug. 1 and Sept.

