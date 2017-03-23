DuPont donates artwork to museums

DuPont donates artwork to museums

14 hrs ago

DuPont announced this week it will make a donation of works of art from the DuPont collection and the Hotel du Pont to the Brandywine River Museum of Art, Delaware Art Museum and Hagley Museum & Library. The donated artwork includes pieces by three generations of the Wyeth family, Frank Schoonover and Edward Loper, among other renowned artists.

Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

