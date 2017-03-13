Cramer: Dow Chemical Can Add $8 From Here
Jim Cramer said he's hanging on to his charitable trust's stake in Dow Chemical even though it's way up since he bought shares, as the stock-picker expects even more gains once the company completes its planned $59 billion megamerger with DuPont . "We are not trimming," Cramer said during his latest conference call with members of his Action Alerts PLUS club for investors.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
