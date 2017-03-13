Cramer: Dow Chemical Can Add $8 From ...

Cramer: Dow Chemical Can Add $8 From Here

15 hrs ago

Jim Cramer said he's hanging on to his charitable trust's stake in Dow Chemical even though it's way up since he bought shares, as the stock-picker expects even more gains once the company completes its planned $59 billion megamerger with DuPont . "We are not trimming," Cramer said during his latest conference call with members of his Action Alerts PLUS club for investors.

Chicago, IL

