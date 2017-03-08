Chief of South Korea's Samsung Group ...

Chief of South Korea's Samsung Group denies all charges

4 hrs ago

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee arrives at the office of the independent counsel team in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2017. The leader of South Korea's Samsung Group conglomerate, Jay Y. Lee, on Thursday denied all of a special prosecutor's charges against him, the Yonhap news agency cited his lawyer as saying at the opening of a hearing against him.

