Charles & Colvard, Helzberg Expand Retail Deal

Charles & Colvard will double the number of Helzberg Diamonds stores where its moissanite jewelry is available, under an extension of its arrangement with the Warren Buffett-owned retailer. "Our companies share a common customer, and this expansion initiative allows us to mutually address a market need that moissanite fulfills," Suzanne Miglucci, chief executive officer of Charles & Colvard, said in a statement last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.