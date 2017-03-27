Brazil's Braskem must face U.S. lawsu...

Brazil's Braskem must face U.S. lawsuit over Petrobras scandal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA must face the main part of a shareholder lawsuit over its role in a massive bribery scandal that engulfed Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras SA , a U.S. judge has ruled. In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said holders of Braskem's American depositary receipts may pursue claims that the company and former Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas defrauded them by concealing how bribery enabled the company to buy naphtha from Petrobras at below-market prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC